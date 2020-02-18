Jeffrey T. Keene, 48, of Fenelton passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Jeffrey was born Oct. 28, 1971, in Butler. He was the son of Frank T. III and Patricia L. (Silk) Keene of Fenelton.
Jeff was a 1990 graduate of Butler High School.
Jeff was a truck driver for many years and was most recently employed by Am-Gard Security.
He enjoyed hunting, anime and reading, especially comics. He was a lifetime member of the NRA.
In addition to his parents, Jeff is survived by a sister, Amy M. (Keene) Tisdale and her husband, Greg, of Butler; a niece, Kayla M. Dasch and her fiancé, Brandon Dobson, of Pinellas Park, Fla.; three nephews, Thomas "Tommy," Jared "JJ," and Zachary "Zach" Tisdale, all of Butler; as well as a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jeff was preceded in death by a sister, Angel Marie; as well as his paternal and maternal grandparents.
KEENE - Friends of Jeffrey T. Keene, who died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, will be received from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.
A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Floyd Barnhart, a United Methodist pastor, officiating.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 18, 2020