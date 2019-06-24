Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey W. "Slim, Spanky" Larimore. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 128 Main St Karns City , PA 16041 (724)-756-0075 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 128 Main St Karns City , PA 16041 View Map Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 128 Main St Karns City , PA 16041 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 128 Main St Karns City , PA 16041 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey W. "Slim" "Spanky" Larimore, 62, a well-known Petrolia resident and borough council president, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Sunday morning at his residence.

Jeffrey was born Oct. 20, 1956, in Grove City. He was the son of the late Wayne L. and Nellie M. Burbage Larimore.

He was of the Protestant faith and was a 1975 graduate of Karns City High School.

Jeff retired in 2012 from Indspec in Petrolia, following more than 30 years of service.

Jeff was an avid car and Harley Davidson enthusiast, having owned more than 83 cars in his lifetime. He enjoyed riding his Harley, and the company of his family and friends, especially his grandchildren, who affectionately referred to him as "Pappy."

Jeff was a mason, a member and past master of the Argyle Masonic Lodge 540 F&AM of Chicora.

He was a member of the Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department, and had served on Petrolia Borough Council for more than 27 years. He was president of council at the time of his passing.

"Slim" was very proud of the fact that he had been sober for many years, and was celebrating 26 years of sobriety on the day of his passing.

He is survived by his wife, Leslie J. Brothers Larimore, whom he married on May 26, 1988, in Winchester, Va.

Also surviving are three children, Toby L. Larimore and his wife, Tammy, of Karns City; Stephanie L. Servis and her husband, Jay, of North East, Pa.; and Lynda M. Tahon and her husband, Ben, of Tarentum; eight grandchildren, Landon, Chloe and Carly Larimore, Josie Larimore, Aidan and Brady Servis, and Dakota and Levi Tahon; a brother, Vernon K. Larimore of New Port Richey, Fla.; his nieces and nephews, Amy Ruley, and Sarah and Jay Larimore; his great-nephew, Ashton Ruley; his father-in-law, Samuel Brothers; a sister-in-law, Valeria Booher; as well as a number of cousins and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Barbara Brothers.

LARIMORE - Friends of Jeffrey W. "Slim" "Spanky" Larimore, who died Sunday, June 23, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City.

A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. from the funeral home with the Rev. David Perry, pastor of the Petrolia Evangelical Presbyterian Church officiating.

Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.

Memorial contributions in Jeff's memory may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134, or to the by visiting .

For more information, or to leave a condolence, please visit







