Jeffrey Wade Lloyd, 34, of Butler passed away on Monday.
Born March 15, 1985, in Longview, Texas, he was the son of Jeffrey William Lloyd and Lynne Sheen Riding.
He was employed as a welder. He formerly served as a police officer in East Deer Township, Allegheny County.
Wade, as he was known, was a member of Pollock Lodge 502 F&AM in Tarentum, and he belonged to the Fraternal Order of Police.
He is survived by his mother, Lynne Riding and her husband, Harry, of Butler; his father, Jeffrey Lloyd of Carlisle, Pa.; his sister, Danielle Beatty and her husband, Ryan, of Butler; his girlfriend, Janice Eberz of Butler; his grandmother, June Benner of Cranberry Township; one aunt, Lisa Caldwell and her husband, Jim, of Renfrew; one uncle, Ralph Sheen and his wife, Jackie, of New Castle; and his dog, Turbo.
LLOYD - There will be no viewing for Jeffrey Wade Lloyd, who died Monday, June 17, 2019.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 19, 2019