Jeffry C. Wyant, 57, of Butler passed away on Monday at his home.
Born Nov. 29, 1961, in Butler, he was the son of Clyde L. Wyant Jr. and Carolyn J. Artinger Wyant.
Jeff was employed at the Glendale Federal Bank in Los Angeles, Calif.
He was a member of Nixon United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his siblings, Clyde L. Wyant III of Butler, Larry A. Wyant of Butler, Dennis P. Wyant of Butler, and Patricia (James) Graham of Butler; and his caregivers, Maci and Rhonda Hucker, and Aaron Watson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
WYANT - There will be no visitation or services for Jeffry C. Wyant, who died Monday, July 29, 2019.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 31, 2019