Jennie Shaw

Jennie Niederlander Shaw, 86, of Colliers, W.Va., and formerly of Slippery Rock passed away at her residence on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.



Jennie was born on Nov. 28, 1933, in Wichita, Kan., to Huson Roy Niederlander and Jean Hamilton Cramer Niederlander.



After graduating from high school in Wichita, Jennie entered Arkansas Tech College in Russellville, Ark., where on her first day of class, she met her future husband, Dave Shaw. Dave, who was in his senior year, knew he wanted to marry Jennie from that day. They both sang in the college choir, and Dave often told how he was jealous when another guy was chosen to sing a duet with her.



Dave and Jennie were married on his graduation day, May 25, 1952, and moved to Newton, Kan., near her parents. They spent the summer working on the airplane production line at Boeing nearby. Dave attended Officer's Naval Training School in Rhode Island.



Upon returning, they moved to Alameda, Calif., where Dave was stationed in the Navy as an officer. In early 1954, when Dave was stationed in Hawaii, Jennie moved back to her parents' home in Wichita and gave birth to her first son, David Owen Shaw Jr.



In early 1955, during the Korean War, Dave deployed to Japan. Upon his return, the family moved to Houston, Texas, where Jennie worked at IBM as an executive secretary, while Dave pursued his doctoral degree.



In the summer of 1968, the family moved to Slippery Rock, where Dave began his career as a psychology professor at Slippery Rock State College. Jennie had a beautiful soprano voice and sang often as the featured singer. Along with Dave's baritone voice, they continued to sing in various venues and choral groups throughout their lives.



Jennie played the piano, read extensively, was an amazing cook, enjoyed playing bridge, and belonged to various women's and couples groups. She enjoyed playing golf with her friends, often playing 18 holes in the morning, breaking for lunch, and another 18 holes in the afternoon. Also, she adored her Siamese cats.



Jennie and Dave shared their lives with a wonderful group of close friends in the Slippery Rock area. Their lives were enriched over several decades of bridge parties, golf outings, picnics, parties, anniversary celebrations, and children's marriages. Few people enjoy such warm, loving, and fun lifelong friendships. During Jennie's later years in Colliers, W.Va., she was fortunate to have wonderful friendships, including Anna Mae Yoder, Kim Martin and Alexandra Lengyel.



The family will never forget and always be grateful for the love and care provided by these dear friends.



SHAW - Friends of Jennie Niederlander Shaw, who died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, are welcome to gather with the family from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.



Please be prepared to use precautions, including masks and social distancing. If you wish to meet the family outside the hour of visitation scheduled, please phone the funeral home as we can try to arrange a special time for you.



Interment will follow at 10 a.m. Saturday at Slippery Rock Cemetery.





