Jennie Shaw
Jennie Niederlander Shaw, 86, of Colliers, W.Va. and formerly of Slippery Rock passed away at her residence Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

Jennie was born Nov. 28, 1933, in Wichita, Kan., to Huson Roy Niederlander and Jean Hamilton Cramer Niederlander.

After graduating from high school in Wichita, Jennie entered Arkansas Tech College in Russellville, Ark., where on her first day of class she met her future husband, Dave Shaw.

Dave, who was in his senior year, knew he wanted to marry Jennie from that day. They both sang in the college choir and Dave often told how he was jealous when another guy was chosen to sing a duet with her.

Dave and Jennie were married on his graduation day, May 25, 1952, and moved to Newton, Kan., near her parents. They spent the summer working on the airplane production line at Boeing nearby. Dave attended Officer's Naval Training School in Rhode Island. Upon returning, they moved to Alameda, Calif., where Dave was stationed in the Navy as an officer.

In early 1954, when Dave was stationed in Hawaii, Jennie moved back to her parents' home in Wichita and gave birth to her first son, David Owen Shaw Jr.

In early 1955, during the Korean War, Dave deployed to Japan. Upon his return, the family moved to Houston, Texas, where Jennie worked at IBM as an executive secretary while Dave pursued his doctoral degree.

In the summer of 1968, the family moved to Slippery Rock, where Dave began his career as a psychology professor at Slippery Rock State College. Jennie had a beautiful soprano voice and sang often as the featured singer. Along with Dave's baritone voice, they continued to sing in various venues and choral groups throughout their lives.

Jennie played the piano, read extensively, was an amazing cook, enjoyed playing Bridge, and belonged to various women's and couples groups. She enjoyed playing golf with her friends, often playing 18 holes in the morning, breaking for lunch, and another 18 holes in the afternoon. Also, she adored her Siamese cats.

Jennie and Dave shared their lives with a wonderful group of close friends in the Slippery Rock area. Their lives were enriched over several decades of bridge parties, golf outings, picnics, parties, anniversary celebrations and children's marriages. Few people enjoy such warm, loving, and fun lifelong friendships.

During Jennie's later years in Colliers, W.Va., she was fortunate to have wonderful friendships, including Anna Mae Yoder, Kim Martin and Alexandra Lengyel. The family will never forget and always be grateful for the love and care provided by these dear friends.

Survivors include a daughter, Linda Carol Realo of Alexandria, Va.; two sons, David Owen (Kathy) Shaw Jr. of Rock Glen, Pa., and John Michael (Ann) Shaw of Colliers, W.Va.; a sister, Jean Niederlander Farrar of Newton, Kan.; her grandchildren, David Roy, Owen Michael and Eric Daniel Shaw, Isabel Gina Realo (Chris Gibson), and Ian Michael Realo, Joseph Loncaric and Michael Drew Shaw.

Jennie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

SHAW - Friends of Jennie Niederlander Shaw, who died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, are welcome to gather with the family from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Please be prepared to use precautions including masks and social distancing. If you wish to meet the family outside the hour of visitation scheduled, please phone the funeral home as we can try to arrange a special time for you.

Interment will follow at 10 a.m. Saturday at Slippery Rock Cemetery.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Memorial Gathering
04:30 - 05:30 PM
Smith Funeral Home
SEP
26
Interment
10:00 AM
Slippery Rock Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
421 New Castle St
Slippery Rock, PA 16057-1012
7247942830
September 21, 2020
John, Ann and sons,
Jennie is such a sweet and lovely lady with a beautiful voice. We will meet again... hugs
Kathy Felici
Friend
September 21, 2020
What a beautiful life she had! May Jennie Rest In Peace.
John Hollyfield
Friend
September 21, 2020
Thank you John for allowing me to be a part of your moms safety net work. I will always remember her beautiful smile and kind voice. You and your family are part of a long lasting legacy. God bless you and your families memory of your mom forever.
Joel Sizemore
Friend
September 21, 2020
What a wonderful tribute to a wonderful woman. My condolences to you all.
Margaret Sledd Herman
Friend
