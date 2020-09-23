Jennie V. Stimac, 83, of Bradys Bend died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
Born Aug. 9, 1937, in Bradys Bend, she was the daughter of Domenico and Assunta (Pigliacampo) Galassi.
On Aug. 6, 1962, Jennie married Joseph M. Stimac. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2018.
Jennie was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.
She volunteered at the local food bank, enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking for her family.
Jennie was a talented quilter and produced many quilts for others to enjoy. She was most happy to be surrounded by her family at home.
She was known to be the sweetest of angels to everyone that knew her.
Surviving are two sons, Joseph Stimac Jr. of Chicora, and Matthew (Jill) Stimac of Bradys Bend; two daughters, Desiree Stimac and Laura (Bill) Reddinger of Bradys Bend; one daughter-in-law, Christine Stimac of East Brady; two sisters, her twin, Angela Galassi, and Florence DeBacco, both of Bradys Bend; five grandsons, Michael (Felicia) Stimac, Anthony Stimac, Matthew (Kiersten) Stimac, Joshua (Chelsy) Stimac and Adam Reddinger; and eight great-grandchildren.
Jennie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Carl and Michael; two brothers; and three sisters.
STIMAC - Friends of Jennie V. Stimac, who died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, will be received from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 707 Kellys Way, East Brady.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the Stimac family asks that donations please be made to the Spinal Cord Society, 19051 County Highway 1, Fergus Falls, MN, 56537-7609.
.