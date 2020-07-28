1/
Jennifer Baysinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer (Mazinski) Cromer Baysinger of Rural Valley, passed peacefully to her eternal rest on Sunday, July 26, 2020, surrounded in the comfort and love of her family.
Jennifer was born on Dec. 16, 1961, in Salisbury, Md., and was the daughter of Lynda "Lyn" Mazinski of Brackenridge, and the late Richard E. Mazinski.
Jennifer married Daniel G. Baysinger on Dec. 15, 2001. He survives.
BAYSINGER - Friends of Jennifer (Mazinski) Cromer Baysinger, who died Sunday, July 26, 2020, will be received from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City.
A blessing service will follow at 8 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Matt McClain, a Roman Catholic priest, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to help defray funeral expenses be made to Hile Funeral Home, P.O. Box 262, Karns City, PA 16041.
To send a condolence or to make a donation online, please visit www.hilefh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
06:00 - 07:45 PM
Hile Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Prayer Service
08:00 PM
Hile Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hile Funeral Home
128 Main St
Karns City, PA 16041
(724) 756-0075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
prayers to her family. ❤
Kathleen
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved