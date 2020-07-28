Jennifer Baysinger

Jennifer (Mazinski) Cromer Baysinger of Rural Valley, passed peacefully to her eternal rest on Sunday, July 26, 2020, surrounded in the comfort and love of her family.
Jennifer was born on Dec. 16, 1961, in Salisbury, Md., and was the daughter of Lynda "Lyn" Mazinski of Brackenridge, and the late Richard E. Mazinski.
Jennifer married Daniel G. Baysinger on Dec. 15, 2001. He survives.
BAYSINGER - Friends of Jennifer (Mazinski) Cromer Baysinger, who died Sunday, July 26, 2020, will be received from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City.
A blessing service will follow at 8 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Matt McClain, a Roman Catholic priest, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to help defray funeral expenses be made to Hile Funeral Home, P.O. Box 262, Karns City, PA 16041.
To send a condolence or to make a donation online, please visit www.hilefh.com
