Jennifer E. McCabe, 34, of Sarver passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
She was born Nov. 23, 1985, in Butler.
Jen was known to have an endless heart and loved helping people so much so, that she set her career toward working with others. She worked as a home health aide for numerous years, and excelled in her field.
She loved nothing more than spending time with her children, Emma Bair and Landon McCabe.
Jen was the daughter of Jim and Marlene McCabe; and sister of Mark McCabe, Tracy McCabe, Dr. Brandy (Steve) Mechling, Joelene (Rob) Gray, Nikki McCabe and Maria Beistel.
She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was loved and will be greatly missed.
MCCABE - Friends of Jennifer E. McCabe, who died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
With COVID-19 restrictions, it is asked that all who attend please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Butler County (SCA), 124 W. Diamond St., Butler, PA 16001, for drug & alcohol outreach and prevention.
.