1/1
Jennifer E. "Jen" McCabe
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer E. McCabe, 34, of Sarver passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
She was born Nov. 23, 1985, in Butler.
Jen was known to have an endless heart and loved helping people so much so, that she set her career toward working with others. She worked as a home health aide for numerous years, and excelled in her field.
She loved nothing more than spending time with her children, Emma Bair and Landon McCabe.
Jen was the daughter of Jim and Marlene McCabe; and sister of Mark McCabe, Tracy McCabe, Dr. Brandy (Steve) Mechling, Joelene (Rob) Gray, Nikki McCabe and Maria Beistel.
She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was loved and will be greatly missed.
MCCABE - Friends of Jennifer E. McCabe, who died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
With COVID-19 restrictions, it is asked that all who attend please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Butler County (SCA), 124 W. Diamond St., Butler, PA 16001, for drug & alcohol outreach and prevention.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
15
Prayer Service
03:00 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved