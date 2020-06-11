Jennifer Lynn Dougherty Bayuzik passed away on June 9, 2020, after courageously facing and fighting cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones at her passing.
Jennifer was born March 24, 1963, in Delmont, Pa.
Interests in her younger life included dance, piano, theater and community service.
Jennifer was raised in the Hill United Presbyterian Church in Butler, where she participated in various youth fellowships and work camps.
She graduated from Butler Area Senior High School, and received her bachelor's degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Jennifer married Thomas Bayuzik on June 8, 1991.
Jennifer had a passion for design and fashion. She spent many years working in interior design and always dressed with style. Jennifer used her design skills to make a beautiful home.
She later earned her speech-language pathology master's degree from Clarion University, and went on to help many in the care facility and school setting. She especially enjoyed working with elementary children she endearingly referred to as "kiddos."
Jennifer found much joy in spending time with her grandson, Kai. She was his beloved Nana.
Jennifer is survived by her cherished daughters, Courtney, Alexandra and Chloe, her precious grandson, Kai, and her precious granddaughter, Nora, of Shepherdstown, W.Va.; her beloved parents, Ray and Loretta Dougherty of Butler; her sister, Beth Murphy and her brother-in-law, Joe Murphy, of Reisterstown, Md.; her brothers, Michael Dougherty of Bunker Hill, W.Va., David Dougherty of Rehoboth Beach, Del., and Sean Dougherty of Charlottesville, Va.; and her nephew, JP Murphy and her niece, Meredith Murphy, of Reisterstown, Md.
Jennifer is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her birth parents, Denny and Charlotte Weaver; her brother, Todd Weaver Dougherty; her paternal grandparents, Randall and Nell Weaver; and her maternal grandparents, Elizabeth and Herman Hetrick, and Frank and Florence Dougherty.
BAYUZIK - A viewing for Jennifer Lynn Dougherty Bayuzik, who died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, will be held from 10 a.m. until noon with a service commencing at 12:05 p.m. Saturday at Hill United Presbyterian Church, 501 Second St., Butler.
Arrangements are being handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Memorial donations in Jennifer's memory can be made to Hospice of the Eastern Panhandle, Kearneysville, W.Va., or Hill United Presbyterian Church Deacons.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 11, 2020.