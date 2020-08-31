Jennifer Miller Parks, 49, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 29, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a courageous battle with leukemia.
Born in Grove City on Nov. 13, 1970, she was the daughter of Gary Miller and the late Sally Brown (Miller).
She was of the United Methodist faith.
Jennifer graduated from Grove City High School and Mercer County Vo-Tech.
She had been employed several years as a beautician in the Grove City area. Nearly 20 years ago she became owner-operator of Parks Place hairstyling in Eau Claire until ill health forced her closing of that business.
She loved going on many ocean beach trips with her family as well as being an avid camper.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Timothy B. "Tim" Parks; daughter, Blake Parks; and sons, Mitchell and Russell Parks, all of Eau Claire; her father and stepmother, Gary and Bettie Miller of Sandy Lake; and paternal grandmother, Jane Miller Virtue of Grove City. Also surviving are a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother, Sally Brown Miller, on April 23, 2020.
Parks - Friends of Jennifer Miller Parks, who died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, may call from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire.
A family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, with Cheryl Hughes, longtime friend, presiding.
Guidelines of CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health are suggested to be followed.
To view/send condolences, flowers, or sympathy cards, visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com