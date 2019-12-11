Jennifer S. Horner, 53, of Butler passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 9, 2019.
She was born in 1966 in Butler, to her parents, Daryl and Suzanne Straley.
Jennifer graduated from Butler High School and continued with her education to receive her nursing degree and license.
The majority of her medical career was spent in residential nursing care.
She was the mother of Amanda Skal, Julia Skal and Leanna Horner.
She is also survived by a large and loving family.
HORNER - All services will be held privately for Jennifer S. Horner, who died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Donations may be made to the Humane Society.
