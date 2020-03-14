Jeremy Combs, 36, of Butler passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in North Charleston, S.C.
He was born in Marion, Ohio, in 1983, and was the son of Rose Marie and the late Craig Combs.
Jeremy was raised in Butler and attended and graduated from Butler Catholic and Butler High School.
He was said he had a heart of gold.
Jeremy had a passion to work with and help animals. This passion drove him to attend and graduate from veterinary technician school.
He was hard-working, loving and compassionate. He was loved by all that knew him and will be greatly missed.
He was the loving brother of Heather (John) Goepfert and Logan (Sonni) Combs; the grandson of Diane Dilsaver; and the uncle of Sylas and Jadyn.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Vi Klann.
COMBS - Friends of Jeremy Combs, who died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, will be received from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Prayer services will immediately follow in the funeral home.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020