Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 Graveside service 10:00 AM Hillview Cemetery in the Village of Kepple's Corners Route 268 and 68 Chicora , PA

Jeremy Hubert "Jerry" Fleeger, 89, of Butler, a beloved uncle, great-uncle, and great-great-uncle, passed away peacefully in the company of his family early Thursday morning, Oct. 24, 2019, in the personal care facility at Sugarcreek Rest.

Jeremy was born March 6, 1930, in Butler. He was the son of the late Hubert and Ruth McCollough Fleeger, and the youngest of his siblings, John, Virginia, Anne and Richard.

Jerry was raised on Central Avenue in Chicora and spent his formative years on the family's farm near Prospect, what is now Lake Arthur. He moved to Butler in 1961, when work began on Moraine State Park.

In his early years during World War II, Jerry worked at the Bantam factory in Butler, helping to supply the Army with munitions. Jerry served in the National Guard between World War II and the Korean War. He was later employed by Lava Crucible in Zelienople, and retired in 1992.

Jerry was a longtime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Prospect, and was a distinguished service volunteer at the Abie Abraham VA Center in Butler for 22 years, where he had accumulated 21,384 hours of volunteer service.

Holidays were very special to Jerry. He looked forward to passing out case after case of Cracker Jack on trick-or-treat night, while his love for the Christmas season was carried throughout the year. He delighted in decorating his 14-room home on East Penn Street in Butler, with trees, garland and decorations that he shared with family and friends. Jerry truly held Christmas in his heart all year long.

Family was Jerry's pride and joy, and he especially enjoyed "stirring the pot" in almost any conversation. He looked forward to attending family functions and picnics and especially adored the little ones who were in attendance. His contribution was always a barrel of KFC chicken and sharing his love of cooking and recipes with everyone he encountered, most especially his favorite, cornstarch pudding or macaroni salad recipes.

FLEEGER - Friends of Jeremy Hubert "Jerry" Fleeger, who died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Hillview Cemetery, Village of Kepple's Corners, Route 268 and 68, Chicora, with the Rev. Carl Johnson, pastor of St. John Lutheran Church, Kittanning, officiating.

Military honors will be conducted by members of the Chicora, East Brady, and Bradys Bend American Legion Posts.

Memorial contributions may be made to a veteran's .

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com







