Service Information
Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001
Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001
Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church 821 Herman Road Herman , PA
Obituary

Jeremy Robert Yenick, 25, of Herman passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his residence.

Born March 2, 1994, in Butler, he was the son of Therese Lynn Reddick Yenick and the late John Edward Yenick.

Jeremy was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church.

He was employed as a laborer at Miller Construction.

He was a loving father, son, brother and friend. Jeremy would most often be found spending time with family and friends, and he would always extend a helping hand to anyone in need.

He spent most summer holidays at his family's camp, surrounded by the ones he loved, and he was always someone people could count on for a laugh, whether it be at his jokes or when he would simply crack a smile.

There was nothing that made him happier than spending time with his three children. He had a heart of gold and he will be genuinely missed and forever loved.

He is survived by his wife, Crystal Rees Yenick of Butler; his mother, Therese Yenick of Herman; three children, Lillyana Sue Yenick of Slippery Rock, and Gabriel John Yenick and Owen Paul Yenick, both of Butler; one sister, Kristie Lynn Yenick of Herman; two brothers, Michael and Matt Turner, both of Herman; his paternal grandmother, Mary Ellen Yenick of Cabot; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Edward Yenick, who passed away April 2, 2016; his paternal grandfather, Robert Yenick; his maternal grandparents, Jane and John "Jerry" Reddick; one uncle, Ted Schnur; and a cousin, Rylee Cygan.

YENICK - Friends of Jeremy Robert Yenick, who died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, 821 Herman Road, Herman.

Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery.

For more information, please visit



