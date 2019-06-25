Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome G. Jurysta. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 (724)-486-3500 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church 125 Buttercup Road Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jerome G. Jurysta, 80, also known as "Gubby," of Butler passed away peacefully on Sunday at home surrounded by his loved ones.

Born March 18, 1939, in Lyndora, he was the son of the late Carl Jurysta and Nellie Sebock Jurysta.

Gub was a longtime employee at Pullman-Standard and retired when the plant closed in 1982. He also worked at Edward's Gas Station, the Butler Gulf Gas Station, and later as a janitor at the Connoquenessing School District and the SOI.

A man of strong faith and love of God, he was a member at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church.

He loved the Pittsburgh Pirates and NASCAR. He enjoyed fun times and many late nights at the Seneca Casino with his wife, Mary Ann, and his cherished brothers-in-law, Stan and John. Above all, he was a kind-hearted, loving dad and husband.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 45 years, Mary Ann Ostwinch Jurysta; his daughter, Marilee; and his buddy, Brian.

Also surviving are his siblings, Rose Ann Slupe, Ronald Jurysta and his wife, Barbara, and Edward Jurysta and his wife, Harriet, all of Butler; his brothers-in-law, Stan and John Ostwinch of Butler; a sister-in-law, Pat Jurysta; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Carl "Sonny," Martin, Stephen "Pecka," Larry and Harold Jurysta.

JURYSTA - Friends of Jerome G. Jurysta, who died Sunday, June 23, 2019, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Butler, with the Rev. William Wuenschel officiating.

Gub will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Mount Chestnut.

Donations may be made in his memory to the donor's favorite charity.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



