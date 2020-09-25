1/1
Jerome R. "Jerry" Vogel
1933 - 2020
Jerome R. "Jerry" Vogel, 87, of Mars passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Magnolia Place in Saxonburg.

Born Aug. 26, 1933, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Ferdinand and Margaret Fuchs Vogel.

A carpenter by trade, Jerry was the owner of Dale Nagel, Inc. in Allison Park, and was a member of North Suburban Builders Association.

He had served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

In his younger years, he was a private pilot and also had worked on a racing pit crew.

He enjoyed boating and fishing, and photography and hunting.

Surviving are a daughter, Pamela Vogel Seitz of Evans City; a son, J.R. Vogel Jr. of Saxonburg; his grandchildren, Natalie Rowan (Jessie Jr.), Todd and Timothy Seitz, and Kelcy Lynn Vogel; a great- grandson, Chasen Budner; and a brother, Paul Vogel of Valencia.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen E. Fuhr Vogel, whom he married June 2, 1956, and who died March 11, 2014.

VOGEL - There will be no calling hours for Jerome R. "Jerry" Vogel, who died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Memorials may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Kilian Church
Funeral services provided by
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
