1/
Jerry Dale Phillippi
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Dale Phillippi, 74, of Mercer went to his eternal home at 11:06 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Jerry was born Aug. 26, 1946, in Rockwood, Pa., to Sylvester and Alverta (Gross) Phillippi.

Jerry graduated from Rockwood Area High School.

He was a Vietnam U.S. Army veteran.

Jerry married Carolyn Fontana on Sept. 25, 1965, and she died on March 6, 2018.

Jerry previously worked at Hodge Foundry in Greenville, Wheatland Tube and Sharon Steel.

He was a member of Balm United Methodist Church in Blacktown, Pa.

He participated in the Boaz Field Ministry, and was a member of the Lions Club.

Jerry enjoyed golfing and hunting.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Amy Phillippi of Grove City; three sisters, Arlene Kalp of Sharon, Norma Thompson of New Centerville, Pa., and Vida Kay Ruggles of Sharon; and one brother, Dwain (Cheryl) Phillippi of Rockwood, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Carolyn Phillippi.

PHILLIPPI - Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, private services for Jerry Dale Phillippi, who died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, will be held at the convenience of the family at Cunningham Funeral Home, 144 S. Pitt St., Mercer, with Pastor Aaron Lego and Pastor Gary Sheesley officiating.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Burial will be at Findley Cemetery, Findley Township.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local Lions Club chapter.

Please visit www.cunninghamfuneralhomeinc.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc. - Mercer
144 South Pitt Street
Mercer, PA 16137
(724) 662-2720
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved