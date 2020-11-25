Jerry Dale Phillippi, 74, of Mercer went to his eternal home at 11:06 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
Jerry was born Aug. 26, 1946, in Rockwood, Pa., to Sylvester and Alverta (Gross) Phillippi.
Jerry graduated from Rockwood Area High School.
He was a Vietnam U.S. Army veteran.
Jerry married Carolyn Fontana on Sept. 25, 1965, and she died on March 6, 2018.
Jerry previously worked at Hodge Foundry in Greenville, Wheatland Tube and Sharon Steel.
He was a member of Balm United Methodist Church in Blacktown, Pa.
He participated in the Boaz Field Ministry, and was a member of the Lions Club.
Jerry enjoyed golfing and hunting.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Amy Phillippi of Grove City; three sisters, Arlene Kalp of Sharon, Norma Thompson of New Centerville, Pa., and Vida Kay Ruggles of Sharon; and one brother, Dwain (Cheryl) Phillippi of Rockwood, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Carolyn Phillippi.
PHILLIPPI - Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, private services for Jerry Dale Phillippi, who died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, will be held at the convenience of the family at Cunningham Funeral Home, 144 S. Pitt St., Mercer, with Pastor Aaron Lego and Pastor Gary Sheesley officiating.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Burial will be at Findley Cemetery, Findley Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local Lions Club chapter.
Please visit www.cunninghamfuneralhomeinc.com
.