Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry E. Peoples. View Sign Service Information Jamison Funeral Home 117 North Main Street Harrisville , PA 16038 (724)-735-2671 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Jamison Funeral Home 117 North Main Street Harrisville , PA 16038 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Jamison Funeral Home 117 North Main Street Harrisville , PA 16038 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry E. Peoples, 67, of Slippery Rock passed away on Saturday at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Jerry was born Oct. 31, 1951, in Grove City. He was the son of James and Martha Logue Peoples.

Jerry attended Moniteau High School. Later, Jerry graduated from MTA Truck Driving School with his CDL license.

Jerry proudly served his country, enlisting in the U.S. Marines following in his brothers' footsteps. He was honorably discharged.

Jerry was employed at Pullman Standard for 10 years painting railway cars. He had previously worked at Cooper Bessemer, Slippery Rock University and Willies Smokehouse.

Jerry was an avid Steelers football fan. He loved to be outside gardening and fishing. He and his dog, Max, loved to go swimming. He loved spending time at the Legion shooting pool with his friends. Jerry never passed up a good cup of coffee.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his children, Heather Reeseman, Jason Peoples, Aaron Peoples, Matthew Peoples and Luke Peoples, all of Slippery Rock.

He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Issac Peoples, Ryan Peoples, Tessa Reeseman, Christopher Reeseman, Kaelynn Peoples and Jacob Peoples; two great-grandchildren, Raelynn and Rylee Williams; two brothers, James Peoples of Butler, and Alan Peoples of Iowa; and a sister, Joan Peoples of Hilliards.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Lewis Peoples.

PEOPLES - The family of Jerry E. Peoples, who died Saturday, June 22, 2019, will welcome friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Jamison McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Boyd Smith officiating.

Burial will take place at Mount Irwin Cemetery.

Friends can email condolences by visiting







Jerry E. Peoples, 67, of Slippery Rock passed away on Saturday at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.Jerry was born Oct. 31, 1951, in Grove City. He was the son of James and Martha Logue Peoples.Jerry attended Moniteau High School. Later, Jerry graduated from MTA Truck Driving School with his CDL license.Jerry proudly served his country, enlisting in the U.S. Marines following in his brothers' footsteps. He was honorably discharged.Jerry was employed at Pullman Standard for 10 years painting railway cars. He had previously worked at Cooper Bessemer, Slippery Rock University and Willies Smokehouse.Jerry was an avid Steelers football fan. He loved to be outside gardening and fishing. He and his dog, Max, loved to go swimming. He loved spending time at the Legion shooting pool with his friends. Jerry never passed up a good cup of coffee.Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his children, Heather Reeseman, Jason Peoples, Aaron Peoples, Matthew Peoples and Luke Peoples, all of Slippery Rock.He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Issac Peoples, Ryan Peoples, Tessa Reeseman, Christopher Reeseman, Kaelynn Peoples and Jacob Peoples; two great-grandchildren, Raelynn and Rylee Williams; two brothers, James Peoples of Butler, and Alan Peoples of Iowa; and a sister, Joan Peoples of Hilliards.Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Lewis Peoples.PEOPLES - The family of Jerry E. Peoples, who died Saturday, June 22, 2019, will welcome friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Jamison McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville.Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Boyd Smith officiating.Burial will take place at Mount Irwin Cemetery.Friends can email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close