Jesica M. (Bowser) Lepley, 37, of Parker died on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with a very rare form of liver lymphoma in West Penn Hospital.
She was born on March 27, 1982, in Fort Belvoir, Va., to John Franklin and Patricia Mae (Fahringer) Bowser.
Jesica worked in the dietary department at Sugar Creek Rest.
She was a huge animal lover, and also enjoyed nature, fishing, hunting and the outdoors in general. She loved to make people smile.
Left behind to cherish Jesica's memory are her husband of seven years, Eric S. Lepley; her daughter, Klarrissa Bowser; her mother, Patricia Mae Bowser; her maternal grandmother, Irene (Jim) Walker; her sisters, Mandy (Matt) Eckstein and Destiny (Jim) Fair; her nieces and nephews, Zoey, Ein and Nicholas; her stepfather-in-law, Dave Fair; several aunts, uncles and cousins, who loved her dearly; and her coworkers, Sheila and Matt and all her Sugar Creek Rest family.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Franklin Bowser; and a cousin, Daniel Fahringer.
LEPLEY - Family and friends of Jesica M. (Bowser) Lepley, who died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville.
Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Fair Cemetery, Cowansville.
Memorial contributions can be made to Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, PA 16218, to help offset funeral expenses.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 25, 2020