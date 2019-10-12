Jessica A. McFarland, 24, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Jessica loved her girls, and her dog "Blue." She excelled in track and field in high school, and was a beauty pageant contestant in Greenville.
She was the mother of Lina Carrozzi and Aaliyah McFarland; the daughter of James McFarland and Norma Claypoole; sister of Austin, Donald, David, Isis, Kayla, Ashley and James Jr.; and the granddaughter of Arlene McFarland and Daryl and Bonnie Claypoole.
Jessica's family would like to extend a special thank you to The Cancer Care Center and West Penn Hospital.
MCFARLAND - Friends of Jessica A. McFarland, who died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday with her service immediately following in Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations may be made directly to the funeral home.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019