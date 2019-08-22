Jessica M. Hawryliak, 38, of Butler passed away Monday at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC.
Born May 24, 1981, in Butler, she was the daughter of Sam Hawryliak and Colleen "Kelly" Kiddle.
Jess was an avid Tough Mudder and Spartan Runner.
Surviving are her significant other, Curt Reese of Butler; her daughter, Keysha Hawryliak of Butler; her son, Mason Feick of Butler; and her father, Sam Hawryliak of New York.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Colleen "Kelly" Kiddle.
HAWRYLIAK - As per her wishes, there will be no visitation for Jessica M. Hawryliak, who died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
A celebration of life party is being planned.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 22, 2019