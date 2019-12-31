Jessie (McCarthy) Myers, 71, of Butler passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospice on Dec. 26, 2019.
She was born in 1948 in Glasgow, Scotland, and was the daughter of the late Ellen McCarthy.
Jessie moved to America at age 19 with her husband, the late Harry Myers.
Before moving to Butler and working at Montgomery Ward, Jessie had greatly enjoyed both domestic and international travel.
Jessie was widely known for her independent, fiery spirit and her unending love and devotion to animals. She worked at the Butler County Humane Society for more than 17 years, during which time she fostered and adopted many beloved pets from the shelter into her home.
She loved spending time with her family and friends, and the various outdoor critters she kept thoroughly fed. She also enjoyed cooking, fashion and fine collectibles.
She was the wife of Tom Edwards for nearly 30 years; the stepmother of Aaron (Heather) Edwards and Angela Edwards; the sister of Paul McCarthy; and the grandmother of Liam and Brennan Edwards.
She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Terrance, Peter and Henry McCarthy.
MYERS - Friends of Jessie (McCarthy) Myers, who died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday in SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Services will immediately follow at the funeral home.
Burial will be held privately on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Butler County Humane Society.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 31, 2019