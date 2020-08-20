1/1
Jill Jeannine Mowry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jill Jeannine Mowry, 91, of Clarion, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center in Montoursville, Pa.

Born July 5, 1929, in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of William Wrightson and Sarah Wrightson Moyar.

Jill grew up and lived most of her life in Clarion. She graduated from Clarion Area High School in 1947, and was proud to be their representative for Pennsylvania Laurel Queen.

She worked for Owens Illinois Glass Plant until her marriage to William F. Mowry on Dec. 24, 1948.

Jill was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, baking and entertaining relatives at the holidays.

She was also a fan of classic movies and enjoyed watching them on the TCM channel.

Jill is survived by two daughters, Jan Weaver and her husband, Bruce, of Muncy, Pa., and Sara Hollobaugh and her husband, Bob, of Butler; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, William Moyar; her husband Bill; and one grandson, Philip Weaver.

MOWRY - A private family visitation for Jill Jeannine Mowry, who died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood St., Clarion.

The private funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. John Flowers officiating.

A private burial will follow at Clarion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goble Funeral Home & Crematory
330 Wood St.
Clarion, PA 16214
(814) 226-7730
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved