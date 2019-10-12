Jo Ann Tomasovic, 89, of Butler, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Paramount Senior Living in Pittsburgh.
Born Nov. 22, 1929, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Aloysius and Charlotte Reott Bennis.
Jo Ann retired in 1995 from Butler Catholic School, where she taught for 30 years.
She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.
She is survived by two children, Rick Tomasovic and his wife, Karen, of Fort Collins, Colo., and Beth Tomasovic of Pittsburgh.
In addition to her parents, Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Tomasovic, who passed away Nov. 16, 2011; and two sisters, Patricia Cramer and Charlotte "Betsy" Andre.
TOMASOVIC - Friends of Jo Ann Tomasovic, who died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.
Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019