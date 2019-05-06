Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Ann Bender. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Ann (Cavanaugh) Bender, 74, passed away peacefully with her children by her side in Winter Park, Fla., on Thursday. She had been suffering with Alzheimer's disease for over 15 years.

Joan was born on Jan. 12, 1945, in Pittsburgh, to John Earl and Helen (Srednicki) Cavanaugh.

She was the oldest of four siblings, and helped raise her brother and two younger sisters after their mother passed away at a young age.

After high school, Joan graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing as an RN and went on to work as a nurse for several years in the Pittsburgh area where she met her devoted husband, Robert Bender. They were married on April 4, 1970, moved to Butler, and continued their loving marriage for 29 years until his death on April 19, 1999.

Joan and Bob were active members of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church and helped countless couples prepare for marriage with their involvement in Engaged Encounter.

Joan lovingly raised two children, Laurel Garber and Travis Bender, and a niece, Becky Denham Folk.

Joan graduated from Slippery Rock University with a BSN degree. She opened the first adult day care center in Butler County after caring for her father who had early onset Alzheimer's. She also served as president of the of Western PA, was a proud supporter of Butler County soccer and a member of the GFWC.

Joan enjoyed gardening, traveling, arts and crafts, and games, but her true passion was caring for others.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Laurel, and her husband, Bear Garber, of Altamonte Springs, Fla.; her son, Travis, and his wife, Jennifer, of Butler; her niece, Becky Denham Folk of Tucson, Ariz.; her grandchildren, Alena and Jacob Garber, and Luke, Leah, and Lainey Bender; her sister, Deborah Cavanaugh; her nephew, Brian Recchion; and her sister-in-law, Linda Bender.

She was preceded in death by her brother, John Cavanaugh; and her sister, Patricia Denham.

All of these she loved and touched deeply.

BENDER - Friends of Joan Ann (Cavanaugh) Bender, who died Thursday, May 2, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.

Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Butler.

St. Paul's Catholic Women and Christian Mothers will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church to recite the rosary.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation or the .

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



