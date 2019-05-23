Joan B. (Bathrick) Cullen, 86, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Forest Hills and Shadyside, passed away on Monday.
Joan was past president of the Forest Hills Junior Women's Club.
Cooking and sewing were among her many talents, but she always loved being a mother, wife and caregiver.
She was the beloved wife for 65 years to Dr. Charles Cullen; loving mother of Patricia Cullen of Philadelphia, and Michael Cullen of Piseco, N.Y.; proud grandmother of Heather and Charlie; treasured great-grandmother of Danny, Teddy and Elliot; and sister of the late Richard and John Bathrick.
She also is survived by loving relatives and friends.
CULLEN - A memorial service for Joan B. (Bathrick) Cullen, who died Monday, May 20, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Sherwood Oaks, 100 Norman Dr., Cranberry Township
Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME of CRANBERRY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sherwood Oaks Scholarship Fund or the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 3152 Little Road, #146, Trinity, Fla., 34655.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 23, 2019