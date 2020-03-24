Joan B. Kappeler, 93, of Butler, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 9, 1927, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Jack Bowlus and Helen (Shoup) Edinger.
Joan worked as a secretary for Miller's Shoe Store for many years.
She was a member of North Street Christian Church.
Joan enjoyed camping, needlepoint and cross- stitching. She loved angels because she was an angel. Joan also loved to play bingo, but most importantly, she loved life.
Joan is survived by her brother, Calvin (Mildred) M. Edinger of Butler; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kappeler; along with her two sisters, Madeline Klink and Susan Holko.
KAPPELER - There will be no public viewing for Joan B. Kappeler, who died Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Family and friends will be invited to a memorial service to celebrate her life at a later date.
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 24, 2020