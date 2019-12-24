Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Boehm. View Sign Service Information Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location 130 Wisconsin Ave. Cranberry Twp. , PA 16066 (724)-776-6610 Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Boehm, 89, of Cranberry Township passed away with her loving son, Dwight, by her side on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, while under the care of Heritage Valley Sewickley.

Born Aug. 13, 1930, in Evans City, she was the daughter of the late John Hemphill and Esther Buehler Hemphill.

Joan graduated from Evans City High School in 1948. She attended business school in Pittsburgh and was a stenographer and secretary for an insurance company. She later married and had a son. When her son turned 14, she went back to work as the church secretary at Dutilh United Methodist Church in Cranberry Township and remained there for nearly 30 years, seeing many different changes over the years. She loved her friends at Dutilh.

In retirement, she worked at her son's businesses, Spotlight 88 Flea Market, and then Whitey's General Store. She was the cook at Spotlight 88 for many years. She was also the storekeeper and bookkeeper for both businesses, until very recently.

Joan was a loving mother and always supported her son in everything he did. She also loved her nieces and nephew. Joan loved to cook, take care of her home and garden, and loved her cats.

Joan leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Dwight "Whitey" Boehm of Cranberry Township; her three nieces and nephew, Holly (George) Harris, Cindy (Dave) Van Gorder, Linda Hemphill and John Hemphill; her cousin, Donna Coates; and her daughter, Dawn Coates.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, James V. Boehm; her brother, Earl John Hemphill; and her sister-in-law, Jeanne Hemphill.

BOEHM - Friends of Joan Boehm, who died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Joan will be laid to rest at Evans City Cemetery. After the cemetery interment, please join the family for lunch at the Dutilh United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



