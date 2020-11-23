Joan C. Newman, 83, of Cabot, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
Born Sept. 19, 1937, in Marwood, she was the daughter of Elmer Goepfert and Mabel Lang Goepfert.
Joan was an active member of St. Luke and Faith Lutheran churches.
She was an active member of her card club for 64 years. She enjoyed baking wedding cakes and birthday cakes and the family tradition of making holiday sugar cookies.
Surviving are her children, Celene (Robert) Manning of Valencia, Richard (Brenda) Newman of Butler and Gregory (Annett) Newman of Sarver; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and her longtime friend, Thomas McMahon.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold "Bunk" Newman; one grandson, Chris Mills; and two brothers, Karl Goepfert and Laverne "Moe" Gopefert.
Newman - Friends of Joan C. Newman, who died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Luke Lutheran Church-Butler Campus, with Brian Bocian and Jared Townley, officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Luke Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice 134 Marwood Road, Cabot.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com
.