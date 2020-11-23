1/1
Joan C. Newman
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan C. Newman, 83, of Cabot, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.

Born Sept. 19, 1937, in Marwood, she was the daughter of Elmer Goepfert and Mabel Lang Goepfert.

Joan was an active member of St. Luke and Faith Lutheran churches.

She was an active member of her card club for 64 years. She enjoyed baking wedding cakes and birthday cakes and the family tradition of making holiday sugar cookies.

Surviving are her children, Celene (Robert) Manning of Valencia, Richard (Brenda) Newman of Butler and Gregory (Annett) Newman of Sarver; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and her longtime friend, Thomas McMahon.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold "Bunk" Newman; one grandson, Chris Mills; and two brothers, Karl Goepfert and Laverne "Moe" Gopefert.

Newman - Friends of Joan C. Newman, who died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Luke Lutheran Church-Butler Campus, with Brian Bocian and Jared Townley, officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Luke Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice 134 Marwood Road, Cabot.

For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved