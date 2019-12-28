Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan C. Pollack. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Born June 25, 1931, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Francis P. and Anne (Yoos) Shepard.

Joan was a 1949 graduate of Butler High School.

She worked for Nationwide Insurance in the bookkeeping department, rating and coding. She retired in 1977, following 21 years of service.

She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler, and was a member of the church choir. She did volunteer work for the Meals on Wheels program. She relocated to Vero Beach, Fla., in 1984, where she did volunteer transportation for the VNA and returned to Butler in 2007.

Surviving are her daughter, Cathy (Raimund) Fuchs of Butler; her sister, Rene (Richard) Dent of Butler; two brothers, Ed Shepard of Sacramento, Calif., and John Shepard of Dunedin, Fla.; and her granddaughter, Stephanie Ingram of Pittsburgh.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Pollack, who passed away Jan. 14, 1978.

POLLACK - A Mass of Christian burial for Joan C. Pollack, who died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.

