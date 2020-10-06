1/1
Joan E. Cooper
Joan E. Cooper, 90, of Cabot passed away Oct. 5, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.

Born April 24, 1930, in Tarentum, she was the daughter of Carl Reedy and Myrtle Wright Reedy.

Joan was a homemaker and the owner of Cooper's Beauty Salon.

She was a member of Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, where she had served as deacon, sang in the choir and was a member of the Gleaners Class. She was also a member of Saxonburg American Legion Auxiliary.

She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, camping and bingo.

Surviving are her children, Diana (Rich) Weleski of Cabot, Howard (Jane) Cooper of Cabot, and LuAnn (Chuck) Denson of Phoenix, N.Y.; her sister, Maybelle Hassler of Cabot; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland L. Cooper, who passed away Dec. 26, 2001; one grandson, David Brinker; and two sisters, Georgetta Schrecengost and Wanda Freehling.

COOPER - Friends of Joan E. Cooper, who died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, will be received from 10 a.m. until noon Friday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg, where services will follow at noon with the Rev. Doug Dorsey officiating.

Interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
OCT
9
Service
12:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
OCT
9
Interment
Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
