Joan E. Fennick, 81, of Grove City, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Born on Jan. 28, 1939, in Hazelwood area of Pittsburgh, he was the son of Jesse and Mary (Bene) Kovach.
Joan married Earl E. Fennick on Aug. 16, 1969; he preceded her in death on March 4, 1984.
She served in the US Air Force (WAF) as Airman Second Class from 1957 to 1959.
Joan retired from USIS, Grove City.
She was a member of the American Legion Post 220, Grove City.
Joan loved reading and studying the Bible. She enjoyed crafts, music and dancing.
She is survived by three children, Tamra Witzke, Grove City, George H. Peale and wife, Karin, Slippery Rock, and Kathleen Williamson and husband, Steven, Grove City; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sisters.
Fennick - A private family service with military honors following will be held for Joan E. Fennick, who died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Grove City Community Food Pantry, 114 S. Center St., or Grove City Community Library, 125 W. Main St., both Grove City, PA 16127.
.