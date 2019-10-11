Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan E. "Jan, Joanne" Yasinsky. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home Inc 116 E Main St Evans City , PA 16033 (724)-538-8005 Memorial service 2:00 PM St. John's United Church of Christ 501 E. Main St. Evans City , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Joan was born March 27, 1932, in Evans City, the daughter of Roy S. Fisher and Hazel (Burris) Fisher.

She graduated from Evans City High School in 1950 and was a lifelong member of St John's United Church of Christ.

Joan, also called "Jan" and "Joanne" by her family and friends, led a principled life based on values she learned growing up in her small town, attending church and in particular, through examples set by her mother and grandmother (Anne Ziegler Burris).

She was bright of intellect and had a lively and curious mind. A devoted reader, Joan also very much enjoyed the companionship and company of others, especially her extended family and many friends. She had an engaging personality with a keen wit, ready laugh and a beautiful smile.

Joan was an unfailingly supportive and deeply loving mother. She was a caring and generous daughter, wife, grandmother, sister and aunt; a strong person that you could always count or lean on. She will be sorely and sweetly missed by her family.

Joan is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Sharon Behm of Williston, Vt., and two granddaughters, Cara and Lauren Behm.

She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Eugene Polite; 10 nieces and nephews; and a truly large number of grandnieces and grandnephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Yasinsky; a beloved grandson, Matthew Behm; a dear brother and sister-in-law, Roy R. "Pudder" and Patricia Fisher; and her very close lifelong friend, Barbara (Cashdollar) Beahm.

YASINSKY - A memorial service for Joan E. (Fisher) Yasinsky, who died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 501 E. Main St., Evans City.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Joan's memory to St. John's UCC.

