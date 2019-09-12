Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan F. Campbell. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Visitation 12:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joan F. Campbell, 93, of Zelienople passed away on Sept. 9, 2019, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.

Joan Virginia Friese was born Nov. 29, 1925, to Charles W. Friese and Ethel McClelland Friese in White Plains, N.Y.

Joan graduated from White Plains High School and worked as a secretary in White Plains for AT&T, where she met her future husband, B. Frank Campbell Jr. They married on Sept. 15, 1956.

Joan was a devoted housewife and a member of several Presbyterian churches throughout the years, most recently Calvin Presbyterian Church in Zelienople.

The Campbells spent their retirement in the Rock Lake community before moving to the Passavant Community in 2016.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynne C. Hilton and her husband, Will, of Linesville, Pa.; her nieces; a nephew; and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, who passed away on Dec. 1, 2017; her son, Wayne Campbell, who passed away on Nov. 12, 2018; and her brother, Charles D. "Bud" Friese, who passed away in 1981.

CAMPBELL - Friends of Joan F. Campbell, who died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, will be received from noon until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Joan will be laid to rest at English Lutheran Church Cemetery in Zelienople.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to Calvin Presbyterian Church, 415 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063, or to a .

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



Joan F. Campbell, 93, of Zelienople passed away on Sept. 9, 2019, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.Joan Virginia Friese was born Nov. 29, 1925, to Charles W. Friese and Ethel McClelland Friese in White Plains, N.Y.Joan graduated from White Plains High School and worked as a secretary in White Plains for AT&T, where she met her future husband, B. Frank Campbell Jr. They married on Sept. 15, 1956.Joan was a devoted housewife and a member of several Presbyterian churches throughout the years, most recently Calvin Presbyterian Church in Zelienople.The Campbells spent their retirement in the Rock Lake community before moving to the Passavant Community in 2016.She is survived by her daughter, Lynne C. Hilton and her husband, Will, of Linesville, Pa.; her nieces; a nephew; and several cousins.In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, who passed away on Dec. 1, 2017; her son, Wayne Campbell, who passed away on Nov. 12, 2018; and her brother, Charles D. "Bud" Friese, who passed away in 1981.CAMPBELL - Friends of Joan F. Campbell, who died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, will be received from noon until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.Joan will be laid to rest at English Lutheran Church Cemetery in Zelienople.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to Calvin Presbyterian Church, 415 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063, or to a .Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations