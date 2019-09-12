Joan F. Campbell, 93, of Zelienople passed away on Sept. 9, 2019, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.
Joan Virginia Friese was born Nov. 29, 1925, to Charles W. Friese and Ethel McClelland Friese in White Plains, N.Y.
Joan graduated from White Plains High School and worked as a secretary in White Plains for AT&T, where she met her future husband, B. Frank Campbell Jr. They married on Sept. 15, 1956.
Joan was a devoted housewife and a member of several Presbyterian churches throughout the years, most recently Calvin Presbyterian Church in Zelienople.
The Campbells spent their retirement in the Rock Lake community before moving to the Passavant Community in 2016.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynne C. Hilton and her husband, Will, of Linesville, Pa.; her nieces; a nephew; and several cousins.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, who passed away on Dec. 1, 2017; her son, Wayne Campbell, who passed away on Nov. 12, 2018; and her brother, Charles D. "Bud" Friese, who passed away in 1981.
CAMPBELL - Friends of Joan F. Campbell, who died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, will be received from noon until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Joan will be laid to rest at English Lutheran Church Cemetery in Zelienople.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to Calvin Presbyterian Church, 415 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063, or to a .
