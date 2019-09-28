Joan M. Rathusky Bartley, 79, of Butler passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot on Thursday evening, Sept. 26, 2019, following an illness.
Born April 2, 1940, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late John and Ann Galison Rathusky.
She was a member of the Christ Community Methodist Church in Butler.
She was retired from Du-Co Ceramics after 25 years.
She enjoyed cooking, gambling and watching cooking shows.
She is survived by her loving husband, Roger A. Bartley, whom she married Nov. 11, 1999; her daughter, Tracy Richardson of Harrisville; her stepdaughters, Tammy Bartley of Sarver, and Billie Jo (Chad Black) Bartley of Butler; her grandson, Devin Schweinsberg of Butler; two stepgrandsons, Coltin and Tanner Bartley of Sarver; and her sister-in-law, Judy (Ken) Tressler of Butler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Rath.
BARTLEY - Visitation for Joan M. Rathusky Bartley, who died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home with the Rev. Anette Gerber, her church pastor officiating.
Family will gather for a private interment at Greenlawn Burial Estates, Butler.
For more information or to leave a tribute, go to www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019