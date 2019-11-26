Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan M. Fulmer. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Send Flowers Obituary

Joan M. Fulmer, 61, of Butler passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born Nov. 13, 1958, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Raymon Flory and Barb (Gloeckl) Flory.

Joan was a graduate of Shaler High School and CCAC.

She worked for Auld Lumber Co., ServiStar and also at South Butler County School District as a teacher's aide.

She was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts, starting in the KTT Girl Scout Council as a troop leader, then moving on to the Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania as a service unit officer. Joan enjoyed camping with the HiLo Hobos Camping Club.

Surviving are her husband of 38 years, John Fulmer, whom she married Oct. 24, 1981; her father, Raymon Flory of Shaler; her daughters, Jennifer Fulmer of Butler and Jaimie (Nicolas Keith) Fulmer of Butler; her grandson, Ryan Paul Keith of Butler; her brothers, Donald (Debbi) Flory of Shaler and Richard (Nancy) Flory of Shaler; her sister, Rosie (Robert) Schomer of Allison Park; her aunt, Beece Flory of North Hills; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

FULMER- There will be no visitation for Joan M. Fulmer, who died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

For more information, please visit



Joan M. Fulmer, 61, of Butler passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.Born Nov. 13, 1958, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Raymon Flory and Barb (Gloeckl) Flory.Joan was a graduate of Shaler High School and CCAC.She worked for Auld Lumber Co., ServiStar and also at South Butler County School District as a teacher's aide.She was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts, starting in the KTT Girl Scout Council as a troop leader, then moving on to the Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania as a service unit officer. Joan enjoyed camping with the HiLo Hobos Camping Club.Surviving are her husband of 38 years, John Fulmer, whom she married Oct. 24, 1981; her father, Raymon Flory of Shaler; her daughters, Jennifer Fulmer of Butler and Jaimie (Nicolas Keith) Fulmer of Butler; her grandson, Ryan Paul Keith of Butler; her brothers, Donald (Debbi) Flory of Shaler and Richard (Nancy) Flory of Shaler; her sister, Rosie (Robert) Schomer of Allison Park; her aunt, Beece Flory of North Hills; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her mother.FULMER- There will be no visitation for Joan M. Fulmer, who died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close