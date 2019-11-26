Joan M. Fulmer, 61, of Butler passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Nov. 13, 1958, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Raymon Flory and Barb (Gloeckl) Flory.
Joan was a graduate of Shaler High School and CCAC.
She worked for Auld Lumber Co., ServiStar and also at South Butler County School District as a teacher's aide.
She was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts, starting in the KTT Girl Scout Council as a troop leader, then moving on to the Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania as a service unit officer. Joan enjoyed camping with the HiLo Hobos Camping Club.
Surviving are her husband of 38 years, John Fulmer, whom she married Oct. 24, 1981; her father, Raymon Flory of Shaler; her daughters, Jennifer Fulmer of Butler and Jaimie (Nicolas Keith) Fulmer of Butler; her grandson, Ryan Paul Keith of Butler; her brothers, Donald (Debbi) Flory of Shaler and Richard (Nancy) Flory of Shaler; her sister, Rosie (Robert) Schomer of Allison Park; her aunt, Beece Flory of North Hills; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
FULMER- There will be no visitation for Joan M. Fulmer, who died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 26, 2019