Joan M. Gibson
1930 - 2020
Joan M. Gibson, 89, of Cabot, formerly of Monroeville, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020, at her apartment in Concordia, with her family at her side, while she was under the wonderful care of Good Samaritan Hospice of Concordia Lutheran Ministries of Cabot.

She was born Dec. 19, 1930, in Alum Rock, Pa., and she was the daughter of David Burton McQuistion and Lillian L. Smith McQuistion.

Joan worked for many years at the Coalition for Christian Outreach of Pittsburgh. She had a deep abiding faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Surviving are her children, Sue (Bradshaw) Frey of Beaver Falls, Clay (Darlene) Gibson of Sturgeon, Pa., and David (Michelle) Gibson of Saxonburg; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George E. Gibson, who passed away on April 6, 1973; three sisters; and a brother.

GIBSON - A memorial service for Joan M. Gibson, who died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Gospel Fellowship PCA in Valencia, with the Rev. Dr. Matthew Everhard officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to the Coalition for Christian Outreach, or Good Samaritan Hospice of Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot, PA 16023.

Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Gospel Fellowship PCA
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
