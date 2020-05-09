Joan M. Ufner, 89, of Butler passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born Dec. 21, 1930, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late George and Margaret (Birckbichler) Grigoletti.
Joan graduated from Butler High School (1948), where she met her lifelong love, Mitch Ufner, who preceded her in death.
After high school, she continued her education at the University of Pittsburgh.
Mitch and Joan were married for 62 years.
Joan was a homemaker and had worked as a bookkeeper for Delco Quality Foods. She loved the City of Butler and was proud to have been a lifelong resident - and to have voted in every election without fail since she was legal to do so!
As a devoted Catholic and member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, one of the roles that was most meaningful to Joan was that of having been a eucharistic minister. She was also honored to be godmother to 10 children.
Joan enjoyed playing bridge, working crossword puzzles, reading novels, travel, and walking at the YMCA. She also took great pleasure in spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was an exceptional cook and loved socializing with and entertaining her friends. There were many lively, (and sometimes boisterous) social gatherings at the Ufner household over the years!
Joan was an avid sports fan and the TV was on anytime the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates (and University of Michigan) were playing. As a former tennis player, she would watch televised tournaments regardless of the time zone, where the matches were being played. And, as a pet lover, she was devoted to her cats, Mikey and Cleo.
There are a number of stories about Joan's lovable quirks. For example, many people remember that Joan claimed she didn't like nuts, but if a bowl of mixed nuts was placed in front of her, she would pick out every last one of the cashews and eat them! And, her family will never forget her saying, "Just one bite..." of whatever dessert they were eating.
Surviving are her children, Michelle Ufner of Pittsburgh, Richard (Barbara) Ufner of Valencia, JoEllen Ufner of Baltimore, Md., and Julie Ufner of Alexandria, Va.; her grandchildren, Anthony (Bridget) Lenze of Crozet, Va., and Sarah (Peter) Noorani of New York, N.Y.; and two great-grandchildren, Keenan and Isabel Lenze.
Joan is also survived by her sister, Mrs. Ruth (Jimmy) Summers; her brother, Robert (Dorothy) Grigoletti; and many nieces and nephews.
UFNER - Due to the current situation caused by the pandemic, visitation and services for Joan M. Ufner, who died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, will be held privately by her family.
A Catholic funeral Mass is scheduled for noon Tuesday, live streaming on Zoom and will be available at that time. Please link to https://linkedin.zoom.us/j/7243559573, so you can join Joan's family for the Mass.
Afterward, Joan will be joined with her loving husband in the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery, North Main Street, Butler.
Arrangements were entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, Butler.
Memorial donations may be made to Butler Area Public Library, 218 N. McKean St., Butler, PA 16001, or to Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.