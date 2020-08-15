Joan Morgan

Joan (Ferrari) Morgan, 83, of Middlesex Township, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Arizona.
Born Sept. 9, 1936, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Anna Chuba.
Joan was employed as a waitress for 30 years at the Waterhole Restaurant at Hartmann's Summer Resort in Harmony.
She loved the Pittsburgh Pirates and traveling.
Joan will be remembered as a woman who loved people and waitressing. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
Joan leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 17 years, Ronald Morgan of Valencia, whom she married on Jan. 18, 2003; her daughters, Patty Nanchuk, Cheryl (Ronald) Palermo, Diana Ferrari and Karen (Dirk) Barto; her stepchildren, Pamela (Pete) Laskovich and Jason (Jessica) Morgan; her granddaughter, Angelina Palermo; her stepgrandchildren, Hunter, Travis and Kinsey; and her furry friend, Bonnie.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
MORGAN - A graveside service for Joan (Ferrari) Morgan, who died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery in Butler.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's honor to the East Valley Hospice, 1311 W. Chandler Blvd. #200, Chandler, AZ 85224.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.