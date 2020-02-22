Joan Penney Owens, peacefully passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the age of 88.
She was born Aug. 12, 1931, and was a longtime resident of Mars. She recently resided in Stevens Point, Wis., to be closer to her daughter.
She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Terry (Mark) Doll of Wisconsin, Gail (Gilbert) Wakisaka of Colorado, and her son, Craig Penney of Ohio.
She was loved by her five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. "Jack" Penney; her husband, R. Donald Owens; and her beloved son, Eric J. Cooley.
Joan received a liver transplant 25 years ago, and that gave her many years of happiness with her family. Joan was very grateful for that gift of life.
OWENS - Burial will take place at a later date for Joan Penney Owens, who died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home in Mars, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020