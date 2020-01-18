Joan Perry Gregg of Butler passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Concordia in Cabot.
She was born Dec. 1, 1926 in Butler, and was the daughter of the late James Arthur Perry and Florence (Gray) Perry.
Joan was a member of Hill United Presbyterian Church and had volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Butler Memorial Hospital.
She enjoyed traveling and was involved in several bridge clubs.
Surviving are two sons, Gary L. (Mary) Gregg and Jeffrey L. Gregg, both of Butler; a grandson, John Gregg; a granddaughter, Lori (Floyd) River; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Gregg; two sisters, Bernice Williams and Mary Louise Kennedy; and her sons, Kevin Gregg and twin infants.
GREGG - Friends of Joan Perry Gregg, who died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with her pastor, the Rev. Leigh Benish officiating.
Interment will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.
Donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 18, 2020