Joanne Lauster, 82, of Butler, passed away surrounded by her loving family Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia.
Born Dec. 29, 1937, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Charles R. Newton and the late Martha Krasneski Newton.
Joanne retired from VNA as a home health aide.
She was a member of Thorncreek United Methodist and also attended Summit Presbyterian Church.
Joanne loved spending time with her beloved family.
Joanne is survived by her son, Gary L. Lauster; two daughters, Terry (Robert) Waite and Michelle Farrell of Saxonburg; seven grandchildren, Heath L. Lauster, Aaron (Erika) Waite, Malorye Joanne (Scott) Barlett, Dane Farrell, Leah (Justin) Reese, Olivia Lauster and Brecken Newton Farrell; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Maeve Joanne, Declan, Finn and Kane; and one sister, Sandra Winters of Butler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Elmer L. Lauster, whom she married June 11, 1955, and who passed away April 25, 2020.
Lauster - There will be no public visitation for Joanne Lauster, who died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be private under the direction of Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
.