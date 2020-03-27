Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joann Meneice Kovic. View Sign Service Information Sperling Funeral Home, Inc. 700 Blazier Drive Wexford , PA 15090 (724)-933-9200 Send Flowers Obituary

Joann Meneice Kovic, 89, of Richland Township, formerly of Zelienople, died March 6, 2020.

She was an executive secretary with Halstead Industries in Zelienople for 34 years. She was the bookkeeper for the Condor Aero Club.

She was a graduate of Zelienople High School and Robert Morris College.

Her father was Harry Martin Meneice and her mother was Carol Theresa Plassmeyer.

She is survived by her longtime friends, Sister Patty Myers and Charles "Fritz" Schott; and her loving cousin, Robert Plassmeyer and his children, Catherine Powers and Betty Holzer.

She was preceded in death by her good friend, Kathy Schott.

Joann was married to the late Rudy Kovic for 20 loving years.

She was very active in assisting her husband with VFW and American Legion duties and she served as treasurer of the North Shore and West View AARP. Joann was very involved in the Zelienople Rotary, where she faithfully played the keyboard piano at weekly meetings for 32 years.

Joann loved to ice skate and enjoyed watching the Penguins, Pirates and Steelers.

She enjoyed singing in the St. Athanasius Church Choir in West View, and served as choir secretary. She was an assistant organist at St. Gregory Church.

She and her husband enjoyed dancing and traveling.

KOVIC - Funeral arrangements for Joann Meneice Kovic, who died Friday, March 6, 2020, were handled by Sperling Funeral Home, Wexford.

Burial will be held at St. Nicholas Church Cemetery, Reserve Township.

Donations can be made to your local Rotary Club or St. Athanasius Church Choir.

Remembrances can be left at



