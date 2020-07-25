Joanne A. McCann, 77, of Butler and New Bethlehem, died early Friday morning, July 24, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born on Feb. 19, 1943, in New Bethlehem, Porter Township, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late John D. and Dorothy E. (Mohney) McDonald.
She was married on June 2, 1961, to David R. McCann.
She attended First Church of God in New Bethlehem, and was active in Missions of Love at the church.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, David R. McCann; four children, Rick McCann of Penn Township, Doug McCann and his wife, Lori, of Butler, Jim McCann and his wife, Cheryl, of Lynchburg, Va., and Jennifer Kosar and her husband, Bob, of Renfrew; five grandchildren, Nicole McCann, Jena McCann, Conor McCann, Rhiannon Kosar and Ryan McCann; a brother, George McDonald and his wife, Sharyn, of Florida; a sister-in-law, Joyce McDonald of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, J. Paul McDonald.
MCCANN - Visitation for Joanne A. McCann, who died Friday, July 24, 2020, will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at First Church of God in New Bethlehem.
The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Pastor Randy Hopper officiating.
Interment will be in Squirrel Hill Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.
Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, Pa., is handling the arrangements.
The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the First Church of God Benevolence Fund, 418 Brian Lane, New Bethlehem, Pa. 16242.
Online condolences may be sent to Joanne's family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com
.