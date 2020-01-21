Joanne Fend, 62, of Butler passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born June 16, 1957, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Robert M. and Eva Mae (Green) Jackman.
She was employed by Moonlight Mushroom Mine as a harvester for 38 years, until its closing.
She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Herman.
She enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time dining out with her family.
Surviving are her husband, Keith Fend, whom she married May 14, 1977; her son, Garrett (Cristen) Fend of Butler; her daughter, Amy Fend of Freeport; two grandchildren, Haylee and McKenzie; seven siblings, Gloria (Henry) Andrews of Florida, Peggy (Dan) Halin, Roberta (Bill) Schnur, Richard Jackman, Dale (Connie) Jackman, James (Lisa) Jackman and Douglas (Patty) Jackman, all of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
FEND - Friends of Joanne Fend, who died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, 821 Herman Road, Butler. The Rev. Ward Stakem will officiate.
Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 21, 2020