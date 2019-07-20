Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Florence Pontius. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Joanne Florence Eakin Pontius, 80, formerly of Butler passed away on Wednesdayin Raleigh, N.C.

She was born Oct. 3, 1938, in Beaver. Joanne was the daughter of the late Charles Eakin and Thelma Cranmer Eakin Magill.

Joanne was married to William Pontius for 50 years. He preceded her in death in 2018. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Hardy.

She was a graduate of Butler High School in 1956, and a graduate of Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in 1960.

She worked as an RN at Presbyterian Hospital and Butler Hospital.

Joanne's greatest love was for her family and friends. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 50 years. She enjoyed attending church, playing bridge, volunteering and eating out with friends.

She is survived by her son, Douglas and his wife, Julie Pontius, of Erie; her daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Karidis of Wake Forest, N.C.; her beloved grandchildren, Andrei and Natalia Karidis; her sister, Alice (James) Taylor; five nieces;two nephews; and many grandnieces and grandnephews.

PONTIUS - Family and friends of Joanne Florence Eakin Pontius, who died Wednesday July 17, 2019, will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon Tuesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.





