Joanne G. Vannosdel, 85, of Wexford passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 5, 1935, in Johnstown, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Angela Klanchar.
Joanne was loved and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by four children; one sister; one brother; five grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren.
VANNOSDEL - All services are being planned privately for Joanne G. Vannosdel, who died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com
.