Joanne J. (Brinker) Moore, 80, of Middlesex Township, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Hobert "Bud" G. Moore.
She was an amazing mother to Janet (Randy) McCracken, Sandy (Terry) Dillner and David (Erin) Moore.
She was the loving and caring grandmother to Jason and Lauren Moore.
Joanne had two younger sisters, Delores "Dee" Holland of Karns City, and Donna (Bob) Hutzley of Bedford, N.H.
As an active, longtime member of the Southern Butler County Women's Club, Sunday school teacher and deacon at Glade Run U.P. Church, Joanne was always giving of herself and helping others. She was a kind, generous and thoughtful woman, and a beautiful person.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be missed by many.
MOORE - The family of Joanne J. (Brinker) Moore, who died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, will welcome friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, followed by funeral services at 7:30 p.m.
Private entombment will be held in Mount Royal Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Southern Butler County Women's Club, c/o Karin Callithen, 529 Steiner Bridge Road, Valencia, PA 16059.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 20, 2020