Joanne K. Grossman
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne K. Grossman, 73, of Butler, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at UPMC St. Margaret in Pittsburgh.
She was born Feb. 26, 1947, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late William "Bill" Gardner and the late Josephine Anna Kelly Gardner.
Joanne was a graduate of Butler Area High School. She was a graduate of Slippery Rock University, where she received her bachelor's degree in math and a minor in library science.
Joanne was a math teacher for 35 years at Butler Area School District, retiring in 2005. She enjoyed reading and traveling with her family.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Robert H. Grossman, whom she married Aug. 11, 1967; one son, Jason "JR" Grossman of Butler; one daughter, Jen McDowell (Brandon Lang) of Butler; one brother, Jeff W. (Elaine) Gardner of Mechanicsburg; one sister, Janie D. Gardner of Butler; one niece, Sarah (Alan) Myers of Mechanicsburg; one nephew, Bryan Gardner of Mechanicsburg; and one great-nephew, Logan Myers.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents.
GROSSMAN - Visitation and funeral service will be private for Joanne K. Grossman, who died Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Butler Area Public Library, 218 N. McKean St., Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved