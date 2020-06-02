Joanne K. Grossman, 73, of Butler, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at UPMC St. Margaret in Pittsburgh.
She was born Feb. 26, 1947, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late William "Bill" Gardner and the late Josephine Anna Kelly Gardner.
Joanne was a graduate of Butler Area High School. She was a graduate of Slippery Rock University, where she received her bachelor's degree in math and a minor in library science.
Joanne was a math teacher for 35 years at Butler Area School District, retiring in 2005. She enjoyed reading and traveling with her family.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Robert H. Grossman, whom she married Aug. 11, 1967; one son, Jason "JR" Grossman of Butler; one daughter, Jen McDowell (Brandon Lang) of Butler; one brother, Jeff W. (Elaine) Gardner of Mechanicsburg; one sister, Janie D. Gardner of Butler; one niece, Sarah (Alan) Myers of Mechanicsburg; one nephew, Bryan Gardner of Mechanicsburg; and one great-nephew, Logan Myers.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents.
GROSSMAN - Visitation and funeral service will be private for Joanne K. Grossman, who died Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Butler Area Public Library, 218 N. McKean St., Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
She was born Feb. 26, 1947, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late William "Bill" Gardner and the late Josephine Anna Kelly Gardner.
Joanne was a graduate of Butler Area High School. She was a graduate of Slippery Rock University, where she received her bachelor's degree in math and a minor in library science.
Joanne was a math teacher for 35 years at Butler Area School District, retiring in 2005. She enjoyed reading and traveling with her family.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Robert H. Grossman, whom she married Aug. 11, 1967; one son, Jason "JR" Grossman of Butler; one daughter, Jen McDowell (Brandon Lang) of Butler; one brother, Jeff W. (Elaine) Gardner of Mechanicsburg; one sister, Janie D. Gardner of Butler; one niece, Sarah (Alan) Myers of Mechanicsburg; one nephew, Bryan Gardner of Mechanicsburg; and one great-nephew, Logan Myers.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents.
GROSSMAN - Visitation and funeral service will be private for Joanne K. Grossman, who died Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Butler Area Public Library, 218 N. McKean St., Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 2, 2020.